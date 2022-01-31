N.C. police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash; 1 dead, 2 injured

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash Sunday night in Lumberton, according to authorities.

Officers received reports of a silver Ford Mustang driving erratically near the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Elm Street around 6:15 p.m., a press release from Lumberton police stated.

Authorities found the vehicle traveling south on Elm Street near the intersection of 24th Street. Police said they determined the vehicle had been reported stolen on Allen Street earlier in the day.

According to the release, officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south on Elm Street towards Second Street.

When the vehicle reached Second Street, the driver reportedly stopped at the stop sign before turning right.

Police said when the Ford Mustang reached the Lumber River bridge near the intersection of Second Street and Water Street, it crossed the centerline and struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, identified as 55-year-old Cynthia Coe, was pronounced dead at UNC Southeastern. A passenger in the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford Mustang, a 57-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation. Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash but added excessive speed does not appear to be a factor.

Charges will be determined at the completion of the investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Ofc. Cedrique Bridges at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.