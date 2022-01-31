Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce to host 6 blood drives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Of Commerce is partnering with The Blood Connection in Myrtle Beach to offer six community blood drives to help offset the nationwide blood shortage.

Due to the current blood shortage across the nation, all blood types are needed.

The first blood drive will be Friday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The five remaining drives are scheduled for April 1, June 3, July 29, Sept. 23 and Nov. 18.

Donors will receive a $20 eGift card for participating and all donations will be used locally at one of the four hospitals in the Grand Strand.

“As the primary blood provider for Myrtle Beach area hospitals, The Blood Connection is excited to partner with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to host a series of blood drives in the 2022 year. The team at the chamber is always willing to invest time and resources into promoting our life-saving mission and blood drives,” said Mercy Myers, partnerships and media coordinator with TBC.

Each drive will offer up to 36 appointments, available to anyone who wishes to donate. Participants must register in advance at TheBloodConnection.org/MBACC.

TBC is a local nonprofit that relies on community blood donors to provide for its local hospitals and community members to host blood drives. If you or someone you know is interested in hosting a blood drive, please call 864-255-5003 or visit TheBloodConnection.org.

The mobile drives will be held in the chamber’s parking lot at 1200 N. Oak Street in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Of Commerce is partnering with The Blood Connection in Myrtle Beach to offer six community blood drives to help offset the nationwide blood shortage. (Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.