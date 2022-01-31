Submit a Tip
Learning about the Model Train Club Show with the Grand Strand Model Railroaders

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Model Train Club show is happening on February 12-13. The show will be located at the Myrtle Beach Mall on Saturday from 10am-5pm and on Sunday from 10am-4pm. Admission is 5 dollars for adults and children under 12 get in for free.

The Grand Strand Model Railroaders has running layouts in the Myrtle Beach Mall that is open to the public on Wednesday and Saturday every week.

To learn more about them visit http://www.gsmrrc.org/

