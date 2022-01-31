Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Land preservation group closes on 417 acres for Horry County nature preserve

Moss spores glimmer in the afternoon light in Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve in western Horry...
Moss spores glimmer in the afternoon light in Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve in western Horry County on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.(Source: Janet Morgan/MHN)
By Christian Boschult
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Land preservation group Open Space Institute on Jan. 19 closed on the last of two parcels they acquired for a 417-acre expansion of Horry County’s Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve expansion.

The wildlife management area is currently 568 acres and located smack-dab in the middle of a geographic triangle formed by Green Sea, Nichols and Ketchuptown.

It’s also one of the few places in South Carolina that supports both a Longleaf Pine savannah and Carolina Bays together. It’s home to the rare Wells Pixie moss, and 25 species of carnivorous plants including the Venus Flytraps and Pitcher Plants, according to OSI and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which manages the area.

“This expansion of Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve represents a significant conservation win for Horry County and the rare plants and animals that depend upon Carolina Bays,” said OSI Senior Vice President Nate Berry in a press release. “The protection of these important wetlands is all the more critical knowing the resource is located in one of South Carolina’s fastest-growing areas.”

Carolina Bays are “isolated wetlands, shallow depressions, and they get fed by rain water or shallow groundwater,” said DNR spokesperson David Lucas. “There’s lots of them across the coastal plane, Carolinas and Georgia.”

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
Ralph Whitehead
Search expands for missing endangered man last seen in Myrtle Beach area
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 615,000 new properties...
SC Treasurer: 1 in 10 have unclaimed funds waiting