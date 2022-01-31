Land preservation group closes on 417 acres for Horry County nature preserve

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Land preservation group Open Space Institute on Jan. 19 closed on the last of two parcels they acquired for a 417-acre expansion of Horry County’s Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve expansion.

The wildlife management area is currently 568 acres and located smack-dab in the middle of a geographic triangle formed by Green Sea, Nichols and Ketchuptown.

It’s also one of the few places in South Carolina that supports both a Longleaf Pine savannah and Carolina Bays together. It’s home to the rare Wells Pixie moss, and 25 species of carnivorous plants including the Venus Flytraps and Pitcher Plants, according to OSI and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which manages the area.

“This expansion of Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve represents a significant conservation win for Horry County and the rare plants and animals that depend upon Carolina Bays,” said OSI Senior Vice President Nate Berry in a press release. “The protection of these important wetlands is all the more critical knowing the resource is located in one of South Carolina’s fastest-growing areas.”

Carolina Bays are “isolated wetlands, shallow depressions, and they get fed by rain water or shallow groundwater,” said DNR spokesperson David Lucas. “There’s lots of them across the coastal plane, Carolinas and Georgia.”

