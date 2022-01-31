Horry County police search for missing 43-year-old man last heard from weeks ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the community to be on the lookout for another missing man.

Police are looking for 43-year-old Park Caldrain who has not been heard from since Jan. 11. He was reported missing to Horry County police on Jan. 23.

Police said it’s not clear where he was last seen.

He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. There’s no description on what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Caldrain is the second missing person case that the Horry County Police Department is investigating. Police, first responders and family members have been looking for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen on Friday near Camden Drive. On Monday, the search was expanded to McCormick Road which is about a mile away from where Whitehead was last seen.

Anyone with information on Caldrain’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477 or 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.