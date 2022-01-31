Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather this week, another shot of cold air into the weekend

Highs will climb into the mid 50s.
Highs will climb into the mid 50s.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Highs are back in the 50s today under mostly sunny skies! Despite a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely to start the work week.

Highs will climb through the week into the 60s on Wednesday and the 70s on Thursday.
Highs will climb through the week into the 60s on Wednesday and the 70s on Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through the region late tonight, keeping temperatures in check in the middle 50s for Tuesday as well. Sunshine continues with no issues through the middle of the week. Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies for Wednesday. A nice start, no doubt!

Highs climb into the upper 60s on the beaches and the lower 70s inland by Thursday.
Highs climb into the upper 60s on the beaches and the lower 70s inland by Thursday.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday as cloud cover begins to increase ahead of a cold front to end the week. Thursday will be a nice day, despite mostly cloudy skies. Only a stray shower at 20% is expected on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s on the Grand Strand and lower 70s inland!

Our next rain chance will come in with a cold front Friday.
Our next rain chance will come in with a cold front Friday.

Our next best rain chance will return on Friday as the cold front arrives. Highs will remain in the mid 60s on Friday as rain chances increase to 60%. Behind the cold front? It’s another shot of colder temperatures as we drop down into the mid 40s for the weekend with overnight temperatures back below freezing... Morale of the story? Enjoy the warmth this week.

Enjoy the warmth while you can. Colder air moves in for the weekend.
Enjoy the warmth while you can. Colder air moves in for the weekend.

