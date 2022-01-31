FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a long stretch of chilly weather, we’ll push temperatures to near 70° this week!

The coldest weather this week will be tonight as we drop into the lower 30s Tuesday morning. Some patchy areas of frost are possible as temperatures approach the freezing mark. Mainly sunny skies prevail with a seasonably cool afternoon, topping out around 55°.

The warmer weather really filters in starting Wednesday. Afternoon highs climb to 61° on Wednesday, approaching 70° both Thursday and Friday afternoon. More clouds return Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This system will bring an end to this week’s warmth.

Rain chances increase on Friday as the cold front arrives. Expect some downpours around late in the day, clearing into early Saturday morning.

This cold front ushers in the next drop-in temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the mid-40s this weekend with more showers possible Sunday.

Much colder weather returns for the weekend (WMBF)

