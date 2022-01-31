Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Elon Musk offers college student $5K to stop tracking his private jet on Twitter

Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when...
Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when asked for more money to do it.(CNN, SPACEX)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elon Musk isn’t happy there’s a Twitter account that tracks his private jet.

Jack Sweeney, a freshman at the University of Central Florida, uses public data from the Federal Aviation Administration to track the plane and then tweets out its location.

Sweeney shared some direct messages with “USA Today” of Musk asking him to stop.

The messages show Musk first asks Sweeney how he is able to track the jet, then offers him $5,000 to remove the account.

Knowing the Tesla CEO is the wealthiest man in the world, Sweeney countered with $50,000 to help pay for school and a car.

After that, it seems like Musk gave up and just told him to accept Bitcoin payments others have offered him to keep the account open.

The Twitter account has more than 90,000 followers.

Sweeney said he never intended to create a security concern.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that more than 615,000 new properties...
SC Treasurer: 1 in 10 have unclaimed funds waiting