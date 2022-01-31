Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU relaunches COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for spring semester

Students at Coastal Carolina University have another chance to earn scholarship money for being...
Students at Coastal Carolina University have another chance to earn scholarship money for being vaccinated against COVID-19.(Coastal Carolina University)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at Coastal Carolina University have another chance to earn scholarship money for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university announced Monday it is relaunching the “Vax to the Max” incentives program for the spring 2022 semester.

The program, which is being supported by CARES Act funds, is similar to the format used last fall.

Four $2,500 scholarships will be rewarded each week for 10 weeks. One grand prize scholarship - full tuition, room, and board for one semester at CCU – will be rewarded at the end of the semester.

According to CCU, students who uploaded their vaccination records last semester remain eligible for this semester’s drawings.

Names will be drawn each Wednesday, beginning on Feb. 2, and winners will be verified, contacted, and publicly announced via social media the following Friday, beginning on Feb. 11.

Winners will be named weekly through Friday, April 29, except for spring break and the April 22 student holiday.

The grand prize scholarship winner will be announced on April 29.

For more on the Vax to the Max program and how to upload your records, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine
Daily COVID cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but on average, more than 2,200 people are...
COVID hospitalizations declining but deaths still alarmingly high
Most employers have moved past COVID-19 sick days, making the employee use their own PTO or...
Should employers make you use PTO for COVID-19?
.
Employees in the Grand Strand using PTO to quarantine