CCU relaunches COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for spring semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at Coastal Carolina University have another chance to earn scholarship money for being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university announced Monday it is relaunching the “Vax to the Max” incentives program for the spring 2022 semester.

The program, which is being supported by CARES Act funds, is similar to the format used last fall.

Four $2,500 scholarships will be rewarded each week for 10 weeks. One grand prize scholarship - full tuition, room, and board for one semester at CCU – will be rewarded at the end of the semester.

According to CCU, students who uploaded their vaccination records last semester remain eligible for this semester’s drawings.

Names will be drawn each Wednesday, beginning on Feb. 2, and winners will be verified, contacted, and publicly announced via social media the following Friday, beginning on Feb. 11.

Winners will be named weekly through Friday, April 29, except for spring break and the April 22 student holiday.

The grand prize scholarship winner will be announced on April 29.

For more on the Vax to the Max program and how to upload your records, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.