Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

By Lauren Rangel and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A 6-year-old waiting for a new heart stole the show at the Blake Shelton concert in Texas on Saturday night.

Wyatt McKee was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At 6 months old, he had already had two open-heart surgeries, according to KXII.

Wyatt held a sign during the Blake Shelton concert that said, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

The country singer pulled Wyatt on stage, and they sang the little boy’s favorite song together – “God’s Country.”

Wyatt’s mom said that song keeps him going and they play it non-stop.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country,’ ‘God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play ‘God’s Country’ all the time,” said Wyatt’s mom, Harley McKee.

Wyatt said he wasn’t scared to sing in front of thousands of people.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” McKee said. “He got to do something that he really, really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

Copyright 2022 KXII Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at a...
California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Upstate New York DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training