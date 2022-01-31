6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A 6-year-old waiting for a new heart stole the show at the Blake Shelton concert in Texas on Saturday night.

Wyatt McKee was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At 6 months old, he had already had two open-heart surgeries, according to KXII.

Wyatt held a sign during the Blake Shelton concert that said, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

The country singer pulled Wyatt on stage, and they sang the little boy’s favorite song together – “God’s Country.”

Wyatt’s mom said that song keeps him going and they play it non-stop.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country,’ ‘God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play ‘God’s Country’ all the time,” said Wyatt’s mom, Harley McKee.

Wyatt said he wasn’t scared to sing in front of thousands of people.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” McKee said. “He got to do something that he really, really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

Copyright 2022 KXII Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.