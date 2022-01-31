Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial. The McMichaels have reportedly reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two of the men convicted of killing 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have reached a plea deal on hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors negotiated the agreement with Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael.

They are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for Arbery’s murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting video of the murder, was not mentioned in the deal.

An attorney for Arbery’s mother says the family is “devastated” by the agreement.

The lawyer called it a “back room deal” and vowed to oppose it when it goes to the court for consideration Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Highs will reach the upper 40s today.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather arrives for the new work week

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
Dillon School District Three announced an eLearning day Monday.
Water outage prompts eLearning day for Dillon School District Three
Utility work will force lane closures and water outages in Myrtle Beach this week.
Utility work to force lane closures, water outages in Myrtle Beach
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes