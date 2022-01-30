Submit a Tip
SC Senate medical marijuana bill to go into another week

(WLOX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C (AP) - The South Carolina Senate debate on medical marijuana is going into another week.

The chamber debated Sen. Tom Davis’ bill Wednesday and Thursday before adjourning without a vote. The Republican from Beaufort said there will be more debate when the Senate meets next on Tuesday and there may be votes on amendments to change the bill.

Davis said he made his bill conservative based on concern from law enforcement and others. People using medical marijuana could not smoke it, having instead to use use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers.

Doctors would have to meet patients in person, checking for any history of substance abuse and creating a written treatment plan. The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism.

There is plenty of opposition from law enforcement, religious groups and fellow Republicans. Several senators questioned Davis’ research and picked over portions of his bill during the first two days of his debate.

Others told Davis they will have an open mind.

“I’m going to try to get you to go through this thing page by page,” said Sen. Richard Cash, a Republican from Powdersville.

Davis has made legalizing medical marijuana a crusade for more than seven years. He said all the safeguards in the bill will assure marijuana is only used as medicine and doesn’t allow recreational use.

