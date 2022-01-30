FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather arrives for the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We know many of you are anxiously waiting for the warmer weather in the forecast. We’ve been talking about it for nearly a week now, giving you the First Alert to the 60s and 70s returning in the forecast. Of course, before we get there, we still have the second half of the weekend!

Highs will reach the upper 40s today. (WMBF)

After a cold start, sunshine returns today with highs climbing into the upper 40s. The wind will calm down and allow for it to feel ten times better than Saturday!

Highs will climb through the new work week. (WMBF)

Overnight, lows will fall down into the upper 20s to lower 30s again. Make sure the kids are bundled up as they head out to catch the bus Monday morning. Thankfully, we will be back into the mid 50s by the afternoon hours, beginning the warming trend for the week.

A dry cold front will move through Monday night and into Tuesday but shouldn’t do much to our forecast. Instead of a climb upward, we will remain in the mid 50s on Tuesday as well with partly cloudy skies. Expect those temperatures to finally reach the 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday looks GREAT. (WMBF)

The core of the warmth will arrive late in the week as southerly winds make a return. Thursday looks wonderful with a few more clouds working in for the second half of the day. Inland, there will be many areas that hit the 70s! You’ll want to soak it in because it’s a brief climb, with another cold front and drop in temperatures looming for the next weekend. Afternoon highs next week fall right back into the 40s after a round of downpours Friday.

Our next round of rain comes in LATE Thursday and into Friday. (WMBF)

