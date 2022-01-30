FIRST ALERT: Brief return of Spring-like warmth this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the warmth, another drop is looming late in the week!

We’re off to a chilly start Monday before the warmer weather returns. Temperatures overnight fall into the lower 30s with some areas of frost possible. Mainly sunny skies prevail through the afternoon with temperatures rebounding into the middle 50s.

We’ll keep things seasonably warm into Tuesday as we climb to around 56 but turn even warmer to round out the workweek.

Afternoon highs climb well into the 60s Wednesday through Friday. The warmest weather arrives on Thursday where some spots could approach 70!

Rain chances increase Friday as the next cold front arrives. This system brings a quick round of downpours, followed by a big drop in temperatures for next weekend.

Our next cold front arrives late in the week (WMBF)

