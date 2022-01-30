Submit a Tip
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a tradition to celebrate Virginia Audrey Stafford’s birthday.

Her family has done it now for more than a decade - but on Saturday, they celebrated a milestone more than a century in the making in North Myrtle Beach.

Virginia turned 110 years old on January 12 and was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as they marked her special day.

Born in Cary, North Carolina, in 1912 - Virginia lived through both World Wars, the Civil Rights Movement and even saw Neil Armstrong take his first steps on the moon. Even at 110, Virginia said the significance of seeing those moments in history isn’t lost on her.

“It’s wonderful for the things that have happened during my life, but there are so many things you can’t pick out from,” she said.

Yet through all of that, more than 50 family members traveled from across the country to celebrate the woman they simply know as “Gram.”

“This huge family is great,” said Linda Armstrong, Virginia’s daughter. “We tried to get together at least once a year. We always have a good time lots of fun and lots of good memories are made.”

This family has also passed along her stories from one generation to the next - including to Virginia’s great-granddaughter, Adalyn Gross.

“It’s crazy to think that I have somebody that’s been alive for so long. I am so happy about that,” said Gross. “She makes you feel like you are always at home, and she is so kind and really nice.”

As for any secrets in making it to 110, Virginia’s response was pretty simple.

“I don’t have any secrets. But it’s been glorious and it’s a blessing. All of my family are just wonderful. So proud to be their mother,” she said.

