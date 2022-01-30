Submit a Tip
Power restored after fallen trees, limbs cause outage in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Power has been restored after fallen trees or limbs caused an outage in Horry County on Sunday.

Duke Energy’s outage map showed the outage was first reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the Galivants Ferry area. Duke added the trees or limbs damaged equipment nearby.

As many as 858 customers were without power, but it was restored as of around 11:45 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

