Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in the Conway area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Kinlaw Lane at around noon.

As of 1:10 p.m., the fire is under control and no injures were reported, according to officials.

One person was displaced and is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

