Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway

Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in the Conway area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Kinlaw Lane at around noon.

As of 1:10 p.m., the fire is under control and no injures were reported, according to officials.

One person was displaced and is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
The wind will make it feel like the upper 20s.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny & cold afternoon, chilly tonight
Ralph Whitehead
Police search for missing endangered man last seen in Myrtle Beach area
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind about retirement
Queise was a student-athlete and a star in the making.
‘Justice for Queise:’ Investigators say Robeson County student-athlete’s murder is ‘solvable’

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in the Grand Strand
Power outage generic
Power restored after fallen trees, limbs cause outage in Horry County
SC Senate medical marijuana bill to go into another week