Clyburn, architect of Biden’s court pledge, pushes his pick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - At Joe Biden’s lowest moment in the 2020 campaign, influential Rep. Jim Clyburn suggested that Biden should pledge to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Biden made that promise at a Democratic debate, and Clyburn says that was key to turning out the Black support that helped Biden win the South Carolina primary and ultimately the White House.

Two years later, the hoped-for vacancy on the court has arrived and Biden is standing by his pledge. And Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, has one more ask.

Clyburn is making a forceful case for his preferred choice, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, a jurist from his native South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.