Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 NFL seasons

TAMPA, Fla. (WMBF) - One of the most decorated football players in history is reportedly stepping away from the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring after 22 NFL seasons, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

A sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2000, Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champion, spending most of his career with the New England Patriots. He won six of those titles with the team alongside head coach Bill Belichek.

Brady became a free agent and signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, leading the Buccaneers what is now his final Super Bowl win last season under head coach Bruce Arians.

In addition to his seven Super Bowl rings, Brady, 44, is also a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time NFL MVP and has been selected a First-team AP All-Pro three times.

He also holds the record for most career quarterback wins, most career passing touchdowns and most career passing yards.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.