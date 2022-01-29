Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Snow in Myrtle Beach
Snow in Myrtle Beach(Meg Gregg)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Let it snow!

The Grand Strand and Pee Dee saw plenty of snow falling early Saturday morning, and WMBF News viewers were out catching glimpses of the occasion!

Below you’ll find our album of viewer-submitted photos and videos.

Click or tap “add media” above or head to this page to share your own photos or videos of this morning’s snow! Just be sure to take them safely.

