PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Let it snow!

The Grand Strand and Pee Dee saw plenty of snow falling early Saturday morning, and WMBF News viewers were out catching glimpses of the occasion!

Below you’ll find our album of viewer-submitted photos and videos.

Click or tap “add media” above or head to this page to share your own photos or videos of this morning’s snow! Just be sure to take them safely.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.