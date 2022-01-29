Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District set to come to life in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This year is expected to be a big one for the Arts and Innovation District in downtown Myrtle Beach.

After years of planning, the city’s vision is starting to take shape along 9th Avenue North.

The city spent most of last year finishing up the renovations for buildings that hold a lot of history downtown.

“If we start in the heart of downtown it will domino out,” said city councilman John Krajc.

From gutting out old buildings to power washing off decades of paint and dirt - much has already been done on 9th Avenue North to get these buildings leased to new businesses.

“A destination is really what we’re looking for,” said Lauren Clever, Executive Director of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation.

The city will welcome its first tenant fairly soon. That being a bread company, right in the same location that once was home to the Myrtle Beach Bakery complete with a matching awning.

Just up the road, Jack Thompson has had his photography studio up here for nearly five decades and said he’s excited to see this part of town come back to life and welcome in a few new neighbors to the area.

“Some of these are specific to the character of them,” said Clever.

As for the future, council members like Krajc are excited to see which businesses will soon call 9th Avenue home.

“There’s so many businesses I think a downtown needs, whether that’s a butcher shop or cafe that towns can really thrive with, there so much opportunity for small businesses here,” he said.

As the new year just starts, Clever says the goal of getting each building leased by the end of the year isn’t too far-fetched.

“We’ve got a full year to accomplish that and we’ve done so much in four years, so I think it’s very realistic,” she said.

