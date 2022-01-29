‘Justice for Queise:’ Investigators say Robeson County student-athlete’s murder is ‘solvable’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - “All these cases around here in Robeson County, everybody that’s been shot, killed, murdered missing, everybody should be punished,” said Tanisha Coleman.

Tanisha’s son, Marqueise Coleman was 19 years old when he was shot and killed in Saint Pauls last July.

Six months later - and no arrests have been made or charges filed.

“Me and my momma were on the way to the hospital and when we got there, I saw them pulling my baby out of the car,” said Tanisha.

Tanisha recalled getting the phone call that Marqueise had been shot at around 3 a.m. on the morning of July 29. By the time she arrived at the hospital, he had already been pronounced dead.

“I just went numb like in my mind I’m like he’s going to make it, but I knew he won’t,” Tanisha said.

Queise was a student-athlete and a star in the making. (wmbf)

Marqueise was a student-athlete and a star in the making, committed to playing football at Fayetteville State University.

In fact, he was only a few days away from starting his sophomore year of college and finally taking the field.

Instead, his family and investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for answers into his death.

“Find out who killed my baby, my thing is if you kill one time, you’ll kill twice,” Tanisha said.

Officials say Marqueise was not the intended target the night he was murdered, rather it was a drive-by shooting meant for someone else.

“Mr. Coleman’s case is very solvable,” the sherif’s office said in a statement provided to WMBF News. “There are individuals who say they were friends to Mr. Coleman and cared about his family but continues to withhold valuable information.”

RCSO Maj. Damien McLean said the case is at a stop until someone shows courage and comes forward.

“What we need is that one tip, that one source of information to take this to the next step,” he said.

In the meantime, the Coleman family is honoring Marqueise’s legacy by creating the “Justice for Queise” campaign.

They said it is a way to raise awareness for the ongoing investigation.

If you are driving on Interstate 95 at Exit 31, you will see the billboard the family put up. It shows Queise’s face with an anonymous tip number below. They hope it will motivate people to come forward and do the right thing.

Stephanie Blackadar, a member of the Coleman family, is helping lead this campaign.

“Instead of having to just sit there with it, it gives you something to focus on. Somewhere to put that energy, put that grief and make sure this isn’t something that’s just forgotten,” said Blackadar.

A memorial in Marqueise’s honor was held last August. The family is working on a larger memorial closer to what would have been his 20th birthday.

“Just the thought of the community, the people that love him, his coaches, his friends, they’re actually keeping me going,” Tanisha said.

The family and sheriff’s office both say they will not give up on this case until someone is punished and in jail.

As part of the Justice for Queise campaign, the family has a GoFundMe set up and is also selling shirts and hoodies.

The money raised through the campaign will go towards three things:

Continue to pay for signs, posters and the billboard

Increase the reward money as an incentive for anyone to come forward with information

Establish a scholarship foundation in Marqueise’s name

You can also stay connected to his case on Facebook.

