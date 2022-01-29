FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze overnight, warmer weather makes a return soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hold on a bit longer, warmer weather is set to return next week!

Before the warm-up, we need to get through a couple more cold nights. Temperatures plummet tonight, dropping to around 21° early Sunday morning. After the cold start, we’ll be slow to climb under sunny skies. Expect temperatures to top out at 46° Sunday afternoon.

The pattern is set to turn progressively warmer through next week. We’ll make a rebound into the middle 50s early in the week with mornings climbing above freezing by Tuesday.

Core of the warmth will arrive late in the week as southerly winds make a return. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will climb through the upper 60s, with a few lucky spots across the Pee Dee approaching 70°! You’ll want to soak it in because it’s a brief climb, with another drop looming for next weekend. Afternoon highs next week fall right back into the 40s after a round of downpours Friday.

We'll approach 70° later in the week (WMBF)

