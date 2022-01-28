Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages

Many say historic driver shortages is one of the reasons for product shortages and rising prices, but the drivers say it’s not that simple. (Source: WLOS)
By Hannah Mackenzie
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) – The trade group American Trucking Associations estimates the trucking industry in the United States is 80,000 drivers short.

Many cite those historic driver shortages as one of the many reasons for product shortages and rising prices, but the drivers say it’s not that simple.

“I think that there has been disparaging pay, which is why we don’t have enough drivers on the road,” said Rico Muhammad who has been driving trucks since 2004.

He says driver shortages are the tip of the iceberg, but the supply chain issues go deeper.

“Free shipping and all that stuff is all the craze right now, but somebody has to end up bearing that cost. That’s why you start to see the spikes in prices at the grocery stores and things of that nature because shipping cost eventually has to trickle down to the consumer,” Muhammad said.

There’s currently a waiting list to enroll at Trans Tech, a CDL driving school in North Carolina. Site manager Doug Gragg said they’ve increased their numbers by almost 50% per week.

He said the supply chain shortages are also due to tighter laws for drivers.

“Their mileage has been cut down to keep within regulations, so you need more drivers to haul the same freight, because you’re getting less mileage out of them,” Gragg explained.

Gragg said anyone can earn a commercial driver’s license in as little as four weeks.

Federal regulators have proposed lowering the required age for truckers to cross state lines from 21 to 18. The goal would be to attract more drivers to address the shortages.

Copyright 2022 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for accumulations up to one inch Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of third round of winter weather
Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million,...
Ocean Boulevard resort to build $3 million water park
After nearly 30 years, Hannah Stovall-Wray reunited with the nurse who saved her life after she...
‘This little girl was a fighter’: NICU baby, nurse reunite in Myrtle Beach after nearly 30 years
Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is located on S.C. Highway 544 in Conway near Coastal Carolina...
‘Every bite counts’: New burrito restaurant opening next month in Conway

Latest News

.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden heads to Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses