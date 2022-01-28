Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Swastikas spray painted on DC’s Union Station

Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of...
Police are investigating after swastikas and profanity were found scrawled on parts of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vandals spray-painted dozens of swastikas on the outside of Union Station, the central hub for regional train transportation in the nation’s capital.

The graffiti was discovered Friday, a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with crude Nazi symbols painted on columns across the front of the massive building and several clustered around the escalator entrance to the underground D.C. Metro.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department referred questions to the Amtrak Police, which handles security for the building. Efforts to contact the Amtrak Police were unsuccessful. But a security guard on the scene, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that the incident was under investigation. The guard pointed out that several of the swastikas were painted in spots that were in full view of the building’s security video cameras.

By midday, staff had begun to cover the swastikas with sheets of white paper secured by blue tape.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington posted a statement on Instagram, calling the timing “particularly offensive” and added, “This anti-semitic and hateful symbol has no place in our society.”

It is unclear whether the connection to International Holocaust Remembrance Day was intentional.

The Jewish Federation’s post indicated that police had provided them with some information about the suspect.

“We have learned that the person involved is homeless and a mental wellness services consumer, and we are relieved to know it will be removed as soon as possible, " the message said.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for accumulations up to one inch Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of third round of winter weather
Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million,...
Ocean Boulevard resort to build $3 million water park
After nearly 30 years, Hannah Stovall-Wray reunited with the nurse who saved her life after she...
‘This little girl was a fighter’: NICU baby, nurse reunite in Myrtle Beach after nearly 30 years
Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is located on S.C. Highway 544 in Conway near Coastal Carolina...
‘Every bite counts’: New burrito restaurant opening next month in Conway

Latest News

.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave