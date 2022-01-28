Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCDOT pretreats roads in preparation of third winter storm

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Cody Crouch | (Source: SCDOT))
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation crews completed pretreating interstates and other major highways on Friday.

According to SCDOT, crews began 24-hour storm operations Friday morning in counties where the storm will most likely have the highest impact.

These arrangements were made due to the third winter storm forecasted in three weeks, and SCDOT will deploy wreckers to help provide assistance.

SHEP trucks will also be on key interstates to avoid potential traffic backups.

SCDOT asks drivers to monitor the conditions of the roads and to try to avoid traveling during winter weather events.

Snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on roadways, and SCDOT hopes accidents can be prevented during the forecasted winter weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for accumulations up to one inch Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of third round of winter weather
Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million,...
Ocean Boulevard resort to build $3 million water park
After nearly 30 years, Hannah Stovall-Wray reunited with the nurse who saved her life after she...
‘This little girl was a fighter’: NICU baby, nurse reunite in Myrtle Beach after nearly 30 years
Crews were called to crash involving an overturned vehicle late Thursday night in Galivants...
Overturned vehicle in Horry County found unoccupied

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman