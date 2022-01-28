Police search for missing endangered man last seen in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing 61-year-old man who is considered endangered.

Police say Ralph Whitehead was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday near Camden Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.

Whitehead was wearing black plants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt.

According to HCPD, Whitehead is considered engendered due to current weather conditions.

If you have any information on Whitehead’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

