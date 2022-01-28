Overturned vehicle in Horry County found unoccupied

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to crash involving an overturned vehicle late Thursday night in Galivants Ferry.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 11:15 p.m. near Pee Dee Road South and Hodge Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

For a time, lanes of traffic were blocked as crews worked the scene.

Officials say the vehicle was found unoccupied. No one was transported to the hospital.

No additional details on the accident were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

