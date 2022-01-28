One injured in crash involving dump truck on Hwy. 90, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A dump truck and a vehicle collided Friday morning, snarling traffic in the Little River area.

Crews were called to the crash near 10342 Highway 90 around 8:45 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes around the crash are blocked as first responders work the scene.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

