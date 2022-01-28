Submit a Tip
Official: Lumberton freshman suspended for bringing gun to school, criminal charges likely

As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
By Nick Doria
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A student at Lumberton Senior High School brought a handgun to school Friday, according to officials.

Dr. Glen Burnette III, spokesperson for the Public Schools of Robeson County, said the school principal received a tip that led to the search of a 14-year-old freshman.

The tip, the spokesperson added, came from another student.

In addition to the handgun, school officials reportedly found bullets in the freshman’s desk.

According to Burnette III, the student was detained by school resource officers and will be suspended for 365 days.

The school district anticipates criminal charges to be filed.

Six guns were found at schools across the district last year, including two at elementary schools.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

