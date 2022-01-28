More than 300 apartment-style homes on the way for Grande Dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers have won the battle over the future of one stretch of woods along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved more than 300 new apartment-style homes near 71st Avenue North.

“There’s 332 apartments going in there,” said Juan Castro, a resident of the Grande Dunes area. “At a minimum, you’re going to have 700 people, probably close to a thousand.”

Castro is still waiting to see the impact those new apartments just South of where he lives will have on his life in the Grande Dunes area.

Not too long after those are finished, he’s going to have to get used to another new apartment complex that backs right up to his property.

“They’re going to bring in their people from New York to vacation in Myrtle Beach,” said Castro. “You’re going to have 1,300 people.”

Developers plan to build 305 horizontal apartments just north of 71st Avenue North.

That means rather than having several units in one building, the apartments will look like typical houses, complete with a garage.

However, all of them will be up for rent.

After hearing concerns from people across Grande Dunes about packing more people into the area, the developers added several acres of open space to the proposal.

“We’ve got a variety of pocket parks,” said Cameron Parker, an engineer on the project. “We’ve got a converted sports field. We’ve also added this multi-use trail.”

However, they didn’t change the total number of homes, which had one board member a little concerned.

“I feel like a little more should have been sacrificed on the inside of the property to decrease the density and give it a more harmonious feel,” said CAB member Yosi Benezra.“Perhaps, it’s not quite the product that fits in that area.”

The board still voted unanimously to let developers get cracking, which means Grande Dunes residents will be welcoming some new neighbors soon.

With the addition of two new complexes on either side of 71st Avenue North, a traffic study revealed the intersection with Highway 17 Bypass will likely need a new traffic light.

These won’t be the only new apartments coming to Myrtle Beach.

The Community Appearance Board also approved more than 200 new apartments for the Market Common area off of Fred Nash Boulevard.

