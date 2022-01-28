Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 40+ years in prison after pleading guilty to murder of Bennettsville woman

Raymond Hunter Nolan
Raymond Hunter Nolan(Marlboro County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to the 2017 death of a Bennettsville woman will now spend more than four decades behind bars.

Records from the 4th Judicial Circuit public index show Raymond Hunter Nolan pled guilty to the death of Shelby Head on Thursday. A judge then sentenced Nolan to 45 years in prison for a murder charge and 10 years for a charge of destruction or desecration of human remains.

It’s unclear if the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

An investigation from the Bennettsville Police Department determined Nolan killed Head on Nov. 19, 2017, a day after she was first reported missing.

He then discarded her body in a wooded area off Syrian Road in Marlboro County.

Head’s body wasn’t recovered until February 2018 as police were led to the location following Nolan’s arrest.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Areas of snow flurries and light snow but no accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Third round of winter weather this weekend, a little snow and a lot of cold
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February

Latest News

.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Crime tape generic
1 seriously injured in Florence shooting, police say
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been...
Four teenagers, man accused of firing into home then leading deputies in 100 mph chase