Man sentenced to 40+ years in prison after pleading guilty to murder of Bennettsville woman

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to the 2017 death of a Bennettsville woman will now spend more than four decades behind bars.

Records from the 4th Judicial Circuit public index show Raymond Hunter Nolan pled guilty to the death of Shelby Head on Thursday. A judge then sentenced Nolan to 45 years in prison for a murder charge and 10 years for a charge of destruction or desecration of human remains.

It’s unclear if the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

An investigation from the Bennettsville Police Department determined Nolan killed Head on Nov. 19, 2017, a day after she was first reported missing.

He then discarded her body in a wooded area off Syrian Road in Marlboro County.

Head’s body wasn’t recovered until February 2018 as police were led to the location following Nolan’s arrest.

No other details were immediately available.

