Lanes blocked on Hwy. 501 in Conway area after vehicle, 18-wheeler collide; 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle and an 18-wheeler collided in the Conway area, officials say.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the crash near Highway 501 and Horry Road shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked as crews work the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

