Judge denies request to modify bond for Horry County murder suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect accused in a deadly shooting near Conway appeared in court Friday morning for a bond reduction hearing.

Cameron Woo-Shuler faces murder and other charges for the May 2020 shooting along Oak Log Lake Road near Highway 905.

In a hearing that lasted less than five minutes, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson denied Woo-Shuler’s bond modification.

Lawyers address Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson during a bond modification hearing for Cameron Woo-Shuler. (Source: WMBF News)

Woo-Shuler was not in the courtroom for the proceedings and appeared virtually.

Police say Woo-Shuler, who was 18 at the time, fatally shot Trisan Sillsbury, 19, in the chest.

According to arrest warrants, Woo-Shuler was headed to the victim’s home to sell him marijuana.

Woo-Shuler was arrested just hours after the incident and has been jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since.

