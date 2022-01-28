Judge denies request to modify bond for Horry County murder suspect
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect accused in a deadly shooting near Conway appeared in court Friday morning for a bond reduction hearing.
Cameron Woo-Shuler faces murder and other charges for the May 2020 shooting along Oak Log Lake Road near Highway 905.
In a hearing that lasted less than five minutes, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson denied Woo-Shuler’s bond modification.
Woo-Shuler was not in the courtroom for the proceedings and appeared virtually.
Police say Woo-Shuler, who was 18 at the time, fatally shot Trisan Sillsbury, 19, in the chest.
According to arrest warrants, Woo-Shuler was headed to the victim’s home to sell him marijuana.
Woo-Shuler was arrested just hours after the incident and has been jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since.
