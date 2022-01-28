Submit a Tip
Horry County plans to use some COVID relief funds on Carolina Forest rail line

The RJ Corman Railroad Group requested upgrades to the Horry County-owned section of the rail line. This project would provide service to Carolina Forest area businesses.(Source: Charles D. Perry/MHN)
By Charles D. Perry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Horry County officials want to use federal COVID relief dollars to upgrade a rail line in Carolina Forest.

County officials plan to pledge $450,000 toward improving the portion of the railroad along U.S. 501 between Postal Way and River Oaks Drive, according to public records. That funding would be contingent upon the railroad company RJ Corman matching that contribution.

“This gets that section of the railroad actually operational,” said assistant county administrator Barry Spivey. “And there are customers who are currently locating on that line who would benefit from this increase in service.”

Last year, RJ Corman requested more than $1 million for rail line improvements, primarily to provide service to businesses in the Carolina Forest area.

The county owns 14 miles of railway between the Waccamaw River and Myrtle Beach. The railroad company wants to upgrade a five-mile section of those tracks, which RJ Corman leases from the county but hasn’t been able to use because of maintenance problems.

The price tag for the upgrades is $886,041. That would include tie replacements and ballasts, among other enhancements.

The goal of the project is to make the tracks safe so trains can access industrial sites near the line’s end at the Intracoastal Waterway. RJ Corman officials have said a business moved to that area and needs rail service, while other parcels could be marketed to potential rail customers if this line is activated.

Click here for the full report.

