Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fountain Chick-fil-A uses blue lights on Thursday to honor the memory of Gannon Stauch

Chick-fil-A in Fountain honors the memory of Gannon Stauch 1/27/22.
Chick-fil-A in Fountain honors the memory of Gannon Stauch 1/27/22.(Emily Glasscock)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A simple gesture by a fast-food restaurant helped honor the memory of a young life taken too soon.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he disappeared on Jan. 27, 2020. Tragically, his remains were found in Florida just a few months after he went missing. His own stepmother is facing charges tied to his death.

As the attention on Gannon’s stepmother is in the national spotlight for her upcoming trial, the community continues to honor and remember the little boy in different ways. Gannon’s favorite color was blue, leading to many in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood where Gannon lived using blue lights on their front porches to remember him.

On Thursday, the Chick-fil-A in Fountained announced they were turning their blue lights on all day in honor of Gannon:

We’ll have our blue lights on all day in memory of Gannon Stauch. It’s been two years since he’s been gone and two...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Fountain on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Areas of snow flurries and light snow but no accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Third round of winter weather this weekend, a little snow and a lot of cold
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February

Latest News

.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
HCS approves budget increase for Phase 3 of Athletic Improvement projects
Horry County Schools approves budget increase for improvements to athletic facilities