Florence man accused of shooting at victim, charged with attempted murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at someone earlier this week.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of North Brunson Street at around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a shots fired call.

Police later learned that three suspects drove to a home in the area and shot at a victim. Authorities were able to find the victim, who was unharmed in the incident.

One of the suspects, 20-year-old DaQuan Markel Brown, was later located and taken into custody.

In addition to attempted murder, Brown is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon within city limits.

He was denied bond on the attempted murder charge and remains at the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday evening.

