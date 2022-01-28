Chad Wilkes resigns as Lamar High School football coach

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - The coach who has led Lamar to a pair of state championship game appearances is stepping away from the program.

The Darlington County School District announced Friday that Chad Wilkes is resigning as head coach of the Silver Foxes after three seasons. In a statement, the district said Wilkes is leaving to “pursue other coaching opportunities.”

Wilkes took over the football program in 2019, leading Lamar to two Upper State championships in Class A as well as three region titles.

“Coach Wilkes has done a great job for our football program,” said Lamar High School principal Dr. Marlon Thomas said in a statement. “He is a good man and a good coach. We wish him the best of luck.”

The Darlington County School District said the search for Wilkes’ replacement is ongoing.

