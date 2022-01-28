Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Chad Wilkes resigns as Lamar High School football coach

Chad Wilkes has resigned as Lamar High School football coach, the Darlington County School...
Chad Wilkes has resigned as Lamar High School football coach, the Darlington County School District annoucned Friday.(WMBF)
By Michael Owens and Gabe McDonald
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - The coach who has led Lamar to a pair of state championship game appearances is stepping away from the program.

The Darlington County School District announced Friday that Chad Wilkes is resigning as head coach of the Silver Foxes after three seasons. In a statement, the district said Wilkes is leaving to “pursue other coaching opportunities.”

Wilkes took over the football program in 2019, leading Lamar to two Upper State championships in Class A as well as three region titles.

“Coach Wilkes has done a great job for our football program,” said Lamar High School principal Dr. Marlon Thomas said in a statement. “He is a good man and a good coach. We wish him the best of luck.”

The Darlington County School District said the search for Wilkes’ replacement is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for accumulations up to one inch Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of third round of winter weather
Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million,...
Ocean Boulevard resort to build $3 million water park
After nearly 30 years, Hannah Stovall-Wray reunited with the nurse who saved her life after she...
‘This little girl was a fighter’: NICU baby, nurse reunite in Myrtle Beach after nearly 30 years
Crews were called to crash involving an overturned vehicle late Thursday night in Galivants...
Overturned vehicle in Horry County found unoccupied

Latest News

Chicago Bears acting head coach Chris Tabor directs his team during the first half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator
Williams and Cole lead Coastal Carolina men past Little Rock
Aliyah Boston is not sure she's doing anything special, other than helping No. 1 South Carolina...
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 69-40 win over Ole Miss
Vince Cole takes the ball during Coastal Carolina's win over Little Rock on Thursday.
Williams and Cole lead Coastal Carolina men past Little Rock