Carolina Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

Chicago Bears acting head coach Chris Tabor directs his team during the first half of an NFL...
Chicago Bears acting head coach Chris Tabor directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers filled another coaching vacancy on Thursday as they hired Chris Tabor as their new special teams coordinator.

Tabor has 14 years of NFL experience and has spent the last 4 years as special teams coordinator of the Chicago Bears.

The previous 7 years, Tabor was a special teams coach with the Cleveland Browns.

In the last 2 seasons, the Bears special teams ranked in the top 10 in each year and Tabor has had a special teams player go to the Pro Bowl the last 4 years. Bears return man, Jakeem Grant, will suit up in next Sunday’s Pro Bowl out in Las Vegas.

Tabor replaces Chase Blackburn who was a hold over from the Ron Rivera regime here in Carolina.

With Tabor hired and new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo in the fold, the vacant offensive line coach position could be the next one filled.

