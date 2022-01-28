Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.(Iron_Man_ via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for accumulations up to one inch Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of third round of winter weather
Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million,...
Ocean Boulevard resort to build $3 million water park
After nearly 30 years, Hannah Stovall-Wray reunited with the nurse who saved her life after she...
‘This little girl was a fighter’: NICU baby, nurse reunite in Myrtle Beach after nearly 30 years
Crews were called to crash involving an overturned vehicle late Thursday night in Galivants...
Overturned vehicle in Horry County found unoccupied

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman