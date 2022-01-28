Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

12 people injured, 40 cars damaged by debris from snow plow on Ohio Turnpike

By Chris Anderson, Jim Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Debris from a snow plow in Ohio caused 12 injuries and damaged at least 40 cars while clearing the Ohio Turnpike Sunday, according to local authorities.

The damage was caused when ice and debris from the plow flew over the median and onto the vehicles on the other side, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission confirmed.

“I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow across the whole highway,” one stranded motorist told the OSHP trooper.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, 19 News reported.

“It was the most terrifying day of my life,” one driver said on the condition of anonymity, citing pending litigation. He said his passenger feared they wouldn’t make it out alive.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.

“The Highway Patrol is always going to conduct ourselves with the same consistent level of compassionate unbiased professionalism. It’s what the public expects of us,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago. “We have an obligation to all parties involved to make sure this investigation is done thoroughly and correctly.”

According to officials, the 54-year-old Berea, Ohio, man who was operating the plow truck at the time is cooperating with the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission released the following information for motorists who were involved in the incident:

“Affected customers are encouraged to contact their individual insurance companies to address vehicle damage & immediate transportation needs.

Additionally, individuals wishing to file a property damage claim with the Ohio Turnpike should do so on our website: https://ohioturnpike.org/travelers/property-damage-claim.”

If you have any questions, contact the Turnpike Customer Service Center at (440) 971-2222.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for accumulations up to one inch Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of third round of winter weather
Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million,...
Ocean Boulevard resort to build $3 million water park
After nearly 30 years, Hannah Stovall-Wray reunited with the nurse who saved her life after she...
‘This little girl was a fighter’: NICU baby, nurse reunite in Myrtle Beach after nearly 30 years
Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is located on S.C. Highway 544 in Conway near Coastal Carolina...
‘Every bite counts’: New burrito restaurant opening next month in Conway

Latest News

.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave