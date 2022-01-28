Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 seriously injured in Florence shooting, police say

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was seriously hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Thursday, according to officials.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 1000 block of June Lane at around 7:05 p.m. after reports of the shooting. Police later located the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

Authorities also said at least one vehicle and a building were damaged in the incident.

No other details, including more information on the victim’s condition, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heidi Bishop Dumm
Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license
Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Areas of snow flurries and light snow but no accumulations.
FIRST ALERT: Third round of winter weather this weekend, a little snow and a lot of cold
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February

Latest News

.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been...
Four teenagers, man accused of firing into home then leading deputies in 100 mph chase
.
VIDEO: Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license