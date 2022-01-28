1 seriously injured in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was seriously hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Thursday, according to officials.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 1000 block of June Lane at around 7:05 p.m. after reports of the shooting. Police later located the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

Authorities also said at least one vehicle and a building were damaged in the incident.

No other details, including more information on the victim’s condition, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

