Warrants: Woman provided drugs to patients at Conway Medical Center without valid nursing license

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman was arrested on multiple counts of distributing drugs and unlicensed practice as an RN on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), between August and October of 2021, 35-year-old Heidi Bishop Dumm distributed various controlled substances to multiple patients at Conway Medical Center without a valid nursing license.

Hamm performed nursing duties at CMC without a valid nursing license at least six times, according to the arrest warrants.

During those months, Hamm reportedly distributed codeine with guaifenesin, pregabalin, lorazepam, acetaminophen with codeine, buprenorphine/naloxone, oxycodone, morphine, hydromorphone, hydrocodone/APAP, and fentanyl to CMC patients illegally.

While at CMC, Hamm also attempted to defeat a drug screen test by substitution of a specimen sample, according to the report.

During the drug screening, Hamm initially “produced a specimen with a lower than allowed temperature.” She was also found to be hiding two other containers, both suspected to contain urine, the S.C. Bureau of Drug Control reported.

Hamm was investigated by the DHEC and S.C. Bureau of Drug Control.

She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday and released on a $33,000 bond.

