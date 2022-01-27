Submit a Tip
Vehicle takes out utility pole in Conway area, traffic blocked

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon in the Conway area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon in the Conway area.

Crews were called to the crash near Dunn Shortcut Road and Old Railroad Road shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The accident has blocked lanes of traffic.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area to prevent delays.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

