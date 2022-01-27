Submit a Tip
USDA investing millions into rural SC projects, some in the Pee Dee

USDA logo
USDA logo(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Thursday that it is investing nearly $75 million to “build and improve critical community facilities in South Carolina.”

USDA State Director for South Carolina, Dr. Saundra Glover, announced the agency would be putting in $73.7 million through a combination of loans and grants. It’s part of a larger $1 billion investment aimed at improving infrastructure in rural communities nationwide.

Of the 54 projects the USDA will be investing in South Carolina, four of them are located in the Pee Dee. Those include:

  • $2,928,000 towards renovating the Marion County Law Enforcement Complex.
    • The USDA said the renovations will allow the county to “accommodate the combined drug unit staff, which are currently in another building and add new interview room, secured evidence room, storage area, conference room, and office space.”
  • $2,454,100 to renovate a building to house administrative offices for CareSouth Carolina
  • $152,500 toward new radios and equipment for the Britton’s Neck Gresham Volunteer Fire Department
  • $50,000 towards the purchase of three law enforcement vehicles for the City of Darlington

The Pee Dee area projects total $5,584,600 between both grants and loans.

Click here to read the full announcement.

