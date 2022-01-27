Submit a Tip
‘Taken too soon’: 2 years since Gannon Stauch disappearance

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday marks two years in the heartbreaking case of a young boy allegedly slain by his stepmother.

On Jan. 27, 2020, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood near Fountain. Initially reported as a runaway by stepmother Letecia Stauch, investigators now believe Stauch, 38, killed the little boy in cold blood and then twice dumped his remains, first off Highway 105 and Perry Park Road in Douglas County, then later in a suitcase under a highway bridge in Florida.

Stauch fled Colorado early in the investigation and was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 2, 2020. She pleaded not guilty in Gannon’s death in November and is expected to stand trial this year. She is making another court appearance Thursday.

Information on her case can be found here and here.

Gannon was formally laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina one month later. Family and friends have spoken in the year since his death of his inherent goodness, goofy sense of humor and contagious smile.

2 years 💙 2 years since this young man’s life was taken from him to soon, 2 years since his story swept the nation, and...

Posted by Restoration Church on Thursday, January 27, 2022

