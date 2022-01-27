Submit a Tip
SCDOT preps for 3rd round of winter weather(SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Department of Transportation maintenance crews are back at it making brine and pretreating bridges, interstates and primary routes ahead of the anticipated winter weather that could be headed our way this weekend.

WMBF meteorologists say low pressure will pass offshore of the area Friday afternoon and evening. With temperatures well into the 40s, just scattered light rain showers are possible Friday afternoon into Friday night.

