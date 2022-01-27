Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reese, Couisnard help rally South Carolina past Vanderbilt

South Carolina used an 11-0 run to beat Vanderbilt on Wednesday
South Carolina used an 11-0 run to beat Vanderbilt on Wednesday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBA (AP) - James Reese V scored 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Jermaine Couisnard scored 14 and South Carolina took control in the second half to beat Vanderbilt 70-61 on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) grabbed 13 of their 15 offensive rebounds after halftime which led to 14 second-chance points. South Carolina had a 41-29 rebounding advantage overall.

Quentin Millora-Brown made 1 of 2 foul shots to give the Commodores a 47-39 lead with 11:22 remaining. But a near two-and-a-half minute Vandy scoring drought and an 11-0 South Carolina run gave the Gamecocks a 50-47 lead.

Jordan Wright’s 3-pointer tied it, but Reese followed with a basket and that prompted a 10-3 South Carolina spurt and it led for the remainder.

Erik Stevenson scored 13 points for South Carolina which despite 7-for-23 shooting from beyond the arc shot - and missing 12 of 21 foul shots - finished 20 of 38 from inside the arc.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt and Wright 10 for the Commodores, who led 30-26 at the break. Vanderbilt leads the overall series between two, 32-31.

The Commodores (10-9, 2-5) host Georgia on Saturday and South Carolina travels to Texas A&M also on Saturday.

KEY STATS

> The Gamecocks went on a 15-1 run from the 13:28 mark in the second half to the 8:35 mark in the second half to take a three-point lead.

> James Reese V (19), Jermaine Couisnard (14) and Erik Stevenson (13) all scored 13 points or more for Carolina.

> The Gamecock bench dominated Vanderbilt’s reserves, outscoring the Commodores’ bench 31-10.

> Carolina outrebounded Vanderbilt 41-29. The Gamecocks are now 11-2 this season when they outrebound their opponents.

> Gamecocks forced 16 turnovers and capitalized with 23 points off Vanderbilt’s mishaps.

15-1 run 13:28 2H to 8:35 2H to take a 3-point lead, forced five turnovers in span

NOTABLES

> James Reese V scored a season-high 19 points for the Gamecocks on Wednesday night. He was 8-for-12 from the floor and 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

> Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt. That is the second-most scored by an individual against Carolina this season.

> The Gamecocks (44 percent from the floor) were outshot by the Commodores (45 percent from the field). It marks just the second win this season for Carolina when they shot worse than their opponent.

UP NEXT

> South Carolina has a two-game road swing starting on Saturday at Texas A&M (Jan. 29) and then traveling to Mississippi State (Feb. 1) on Tuesday. Tipoff in College Station is set for 8:30 p.m. (ET) with Paul Sunderland and Daymeon Fishback on site for the SEC Network broadcast. The team will travel a total of 1,845 miles over the course of the five-day road trip.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Conway officials confirmed with WMBF News that PDN Enterprises is hoping to rezone 187 acres of...
‘It’s concerning’: Neighbors ‘monitoring’ request to rezone nearly 200 acres of land in Conway

Latest News

CCU freshman Angie Juste-Jean finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Coastal women fall to App State Wednesday afternoon, 66-61
CCU junior and Carvers Bay grad Melissa Jefferson.
CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns second-straight SBC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honor
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Banchero keys late run for No. 9 Duke, beats Clemson 71-69