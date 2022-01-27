Submit a Tip
Ocean Boulevard resort to build $3 million water park

Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million, state-of-the art water park.
Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million, state-of-the art water park.(Source: Vacation Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Guests at one Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be able to beat the heat in a $3 million, state-of-the art water park.

The Landmark Resort announced Thursday it will construct a 9,800-square-foot water park that will open in the summer of 2022, according to a press release.

The new facility will feature a variety of slides and water-play features, with the main attraction being three 40-foot-tall enclosed slides that stretch nearly 250 feet. Officials say almost 400 gallons of rushing water with flow down each slide every minute.

For younger children, the water park will have a splash house and a jungle-themed kids’ area that features a four-foot tall slide. There will also be a variety of lounge chairs set up throughout the water park.

“This is such a huge addition to our resort,” said Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director. “We have guests who have been coming since they were children, who now visit with their children. We’re so excited to see the smiles on their faces as they experience this attraction for the first time.”

The water park will be across from the resort and will be exclusive for guests who stay through the on-site rental program, the release said. It is an overhaul of the resort’s H2OASIS Waterpark.

Landmark Resort is currently accepting resort reservations.

