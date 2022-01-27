Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game

Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.

Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me - I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’

Bozeman was the first winner to claim the top prize from a new $5 game that launched Jan. 17 and features more than $215.8 million in total cash prizes.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
VIDEO: Horry County councilman announces campaign for chairman
.
Jamie noon Wednesday update: Temperatures plunging into the 20s Wednesday night
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic